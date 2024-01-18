Halifax Panthers chairman Dave Grayson says the club will make every effort to ensure they and FC Halifax Town continue to play at The Shay amid uncertainty over the future of the stadium.

Calderdale Council have proposed disposing of the ground as part of cost-cutting measures.

The proposal, which will see the council save £161,000 from 2025-26, was outlined when the council’s cabinet budget recommendations for a three year period were unveiled earlier this week.

The council is looking to make more than £18 million of savings over three years to balance its books.

The Shay

The council proposing to transfer a long leasehold interest of the stadium.

This could be to one of the two clubs, with a sublet arrangement to the other club, or to a company jointly owned and run by the two sports clubs.

But a third option could see the council dispose of the sports stadium on the open market, with the two clubs as sitting tenants.

In a statement on their website, the Panthers said: “Following on from last week’s announcement by the Council over their current and future budgetary challenges and the possible impact this could have on the Shay, for both professional clubs, please note the following:

“These are difficult times for us all and the board at Halifax Panthers fully appreciate the predicament the Council find themselves in to balance the books etc.

“The board are also conscious of the impact this could have for both professional clubs as current tenants of the Shay.

“With the above in mind, and to try safeguard the future of professional sport at the Shay, the Panthers board’s current direction of travel is to work closely with both FCHT and CMBC to find a solution that fits all.

“It is very early in the piece and provisional talks have/will be taking place with the above parties to assimilate all the information and facts before moving forward.

“In the meantime, there is a consultation process that the Council have initiated over the next 6 weeks where YOU CAN HAVE YOUR SAY.

“I would respectfully ask you to complete the survey and express your desire for the Shay to continue to be the home for both professional football and rugby for many years to come. (To this end, please see the attached link(s) below)

“Further communication will be made to all once there is progress and news to deliver.

