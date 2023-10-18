A new £35million leisure centre for Halifax put on ice for a year should be open in early 2026.

Calderdale councillors have been told that work has now restarted on the project after spiralling inflation caused it to be put on hold.

Changes should reduce the overall cost by six to 10 per cent to counteract construction inflation which halted the project, said leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion.

The new leisure centre, which includes a swimming pool, will be built on the site of the now-closed leisure centre at North Bridge.

Leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion gave an update on the pool project

Councillors were told in July that the pool could be open as early as 2025.

But the latest update from Coun Scullion was that construction will begin in autumn next year at the latest, and the new centre is expected to open in early 2026.

Coun Scullion had been asked at a meeting of full council what had been cut from the project and when it would open.

Coun George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said: “I’m glad to hear that the new leisure centre is back on track after nine months of stagnation.

Artist's impression of how the new pool and leisure centre in Halifax could look

“When should we expect the leisure centre to be opened? That’s the big question!”

Coun Robinson wanted to know how much the cuts would save, whether income and viability models had been reassessed as a result, and how much it was now estimated to cost.

He also asked whether appointing new contractors had eaten into funding.

A year ago, councillors were told project costs - initially budgeted at £28million – had risen to £31million, then quickly spiralled to £35million with, at that time, no indication where inflation might take it - so the decision taken to pause.

Coun Scullion said a steam room, a sauna and a wellness suite had been removed from the plan and it was not possible to say whether they might be reinstated.

“It’s difficult to state exactly the cost-saving to the project as a result of omitting these facilities as a team are also reviewing a number of other changes,” she said.