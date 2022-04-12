Halifax's MP calls for PM and Chancellor to resign over lockdown party fines
MP for Halifax Holly Lynch has called for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign after both were issued with fines for breaking lockdown rules.
Officials have confirmed both men and the Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson have received notification of the fines from the Met, following an investigation into illegal parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.
Labour MP Ms Lynch said: "I've heard heartbreaking stories of heartbreaking decisions and sacrifices that people in Halifax and across Calderdale had to make during lockdown.
"People saw through the lies when this story broke back in January and now we know without doubt that the Prime Minister and Chancellor broke the law.
"Both now must resign if the rule of law is to mean anything."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Covid 19 Bereaved Families for Justice group have also called for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to step down.