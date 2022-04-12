Halifax's MP calls for PM and Chancellor to resign over lockdown party fines

Officials have confirmed both men and the Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson have received notification of the fines from the Met, following an investigation into illegal parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.

Labour MP Ms Lynch said: "I've heard heartbreaking stories of heartbreaking decisions and sacrifices that people in Halifax and across Calderdale had to make during lockdown.

"People saw through the lies when this story broke back in January and now we know without doubt that the Prime Minister and Chancellor broke the law.

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch

"Both now must resign if the rule of law is to mean anything."