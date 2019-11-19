Hardwork and dedication of Calderdale Council staff and volunteers celebrated at star ceremony

Hard work and dedication of Calderdale Council staff, volunteers and local partner organisations was celebrated at the annual Our Stars awards ceremony.

The Council held its Our Stars awards event at The Venue in Barkisland, to recognise the amazing efforts of talented Calderdale staff and partners over the last year.

The winners of Team of the Year award Museums Service Team

The award categories followed the Vision2024 themes of Distinctiveness; Kindness and Resilience; and Enterprising and Talented.

The winners were picked by a panel including the Council’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham, Head of HR and Organisational Development, Jackie Addison plus representatives from Calderdale Youth Council.

Recognition was given to Simon Nendick, Facilities Support Officer, who sadly passed away in honour of his contribution to the Council over many years.

A minute’s silence was held at the event and colleagues paid tribute to his hard work for the Council and reflected on how he will be missed by all who knew him.

Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham, said: “It’s always wonderful to be able to recognise the outstanding efforts of Calderdale staff and partners. I’d like to thank our sponsors for helping make the event possible.

“The awards were presented to staff from across the Council and we heard from really deserving winners who have shown amazing commitment to the Vision2024 for Calderdale.

“Their efforts, along with colleagues from across the borough, help us to deliver our ambitions for Calderdale to be a distinctive place, where everyone can reach their potential, where talent and enterprise can thrive, and where people are kind and resilient.”

The award winners are as follows:

Distinctiveness

Creating a distinctive borough – sponsored by The Piece Hall Trust

Winner - Laura Johansen, Cultural Development Manager, from Calderdale Cultural Destinations (an Arts Council / Visit England project to increase cultural tourism in the borough).

Collaborative Working – sponsored by AHR

Winner - Together Housing and Mytholm Meadows - Carly Buckley and Mytholm Care Team.

Highly Commended: Calderdale Road Safety Delivery Group.

Enterprising and Talented Rising Star – sponsored by Calderdale College

Winner – Lauren Foulger, Commercial Solicitor

Enterprising – sponsored by Dean Clough Ltd

Winner – Aftab Hussain, Young People’s Service

Highly Commended: Steve Barnes, School Safeguarding Advisor.

Outstanding Leadership – sponsored by Lattitude7

Winner – Jez Tweed, Environmental Management Officer

Highly Commended: Martin Winter, Waste and Recycling Manager.

Kindness and Resilience

Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by Covea Insurance

Winner – Rachel Hanks, Mixenden Activity Centre

Team of the Year – sponsored by YPO

Winner - Museums Service Team

Outstanding Act of Kindness – sponsored by NOVO Integration Ltd

Winners

Andrea Fawthrop and the North and East Youth Work Team

Aftab Hussain, Young People’s Service

Bereavement Services

James Glossop, Libraries

Chief Executive and Leader Awards – sponsored by blacc

Winner - The Elections team

Leader’s Award – sponsored by blacc

Winner - Peter Vardy, Events and Licensing Officer