Hardwork and dedication of Calderdale Council staff and volunteers celebrated at star ceremony

Hard work and dedication of Calderdale Council staff, volunteers and local partner organisations was celebrated at the annual Our Stars awards ceremony.
The Council held its Our Stars awards event at The Venue in Barkisland, to recognise the amazing efforts of talented Calderdale staff and partners over the last year.
The award categories followed the Vision2024 themes of Distinctiveness; Kindness and Resilience; and Enterprising and Talented.
The winners were picked by a panel including the Council’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham, Head of HR and Organisational Development, Jackie Addison plus representatives from Calderdale Youth Council.
Recognition was given to Simon Nendick, Facilities Support Officer, who sadly passed away in honour of his contribution to the Council over many years.
A minute’s silence was held at the event and colleagues paid tribute to his hard work for the Council and reflected on how he will be missed by all who knew him.
Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham, said: “It’s always wonderful to be able to recognise the outstanding efforts of Calderdale staff and partners. I’d like to thank our sponsors for helping make the event possible.
“The awards were presented to staff from across the Council and we heard from really deserving winners who have shown amazing commitment to the Vision2024 for Calderdale.
“Their efforts, along with colleagues from across the borough, help us to deliver our ambitions for Calderdale to be a distinctive place, where everyone can reach their potential, where talent and enterprise can thrive, and where people are kind and resilient.”
The award winners are as follows:
Distinctiveness
Creating a distinctive borough – sponsored by The Piece Hall Trust
Winner - Laura Johansen, Cultural Development Manager, from Calderdale Cultural Destinations (an Arts Council / Visit England project to increase cultural tourism in the borough).
Collaborative Working – sponsored by AHR
Winner - Together Housing and Mytholm Meadows - Carly Buckley and Mytholm Care Team.
Highly Commended: Calderdale Road Safety Delivery Group.
Enterprising and Talented Rising Star – sponsored by Calderdale College
Winner – Lauren Foulger, Commercial Solicitor
Enterprising – sponsored by Dean Clough Ltd
Winner – Aftab Hussain, Young People’s Service
Highly Commended: Steve Barnes, School Safeguarding Advisor.
Outstanding Leadership – sponsored by Lattitude7
Winner – Jez Tweed, Environmental Management Officer
Highly Commended: Martin Winter, Waste and Recycling Manager.
Kindness and Resilience
Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by Covea Insurance
Winner – Rachel Hanks, Mixenden Activity Centre
Team of the Year – sponsored by YPO
Winner - Museums Service Team
Outstanding Act of Kindness – sponsored by NOVO Integration Ltd
Winners
Andrea Fawthrop and the North and East Youth Work Team
Aftab Hussain, Young People’s Service
Bereavement Services
James Glossop, Libraries
Chief Executive and Leader Awards – sponsored by blacc
Winner - The Elections team
Leader’s Award – sponsored by blacc
Winner - Peter Vardy, Events and Licensing Officer