Head of communications at NHS Trust chosen as Labour candidate in Wakefield by-election

Mr Lightwood was recently selected to compete in the election on June 23 and is aiming to win back the seat Labour held for 89 years before a shock defeat in the 2019 General Election.

It comes after Tory Imran Ahmad Khan resigned as the Wakefield MP after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

Mr Lightwood said: “I am laser focused on winning the seat back for Labour and winning the seat back for the people of Wakefield, who have had no voice for the last year and are in desperate need of someone to represent them down in Parliament

Simon Lightwood

“My focus is very much on the people of Wakefield and making sure they get the support and representation they need.”

The 42-year-old, who is head of communications for Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said he was “thrilled” to be selected as the Labour candidate.

He was chosen over trade unionist Kate Dearden by party members on Sunday but the entire executive committee of Wakefield’s local Labour group resigned in a row over the selection process.

They claim Labour’s National Executive Committee intervened and ensured all local candidates were “stripped out”.