Here’s how Calderdale MP’s voted on the second round of Brexit proposals in Parliament

A second round of indicative votes took place in Parliament yesterday (Monday) to try and break the Brexit deadlock.

But again no single option garnered majority support among MP’s.

Here’s how Calderdale MP’s Holly Lynch (Halifax, Lab) and Craig Whittaker (Calder Valley, Con) voted.

Holly Lynch voted for:

- Customs union: Seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU (Ken Clarke’s proposal - 273 votes for, 276 against)

- Common Market 2.0: Remaining in the European single market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU (Nick Boles’s proposal - 261 votes for, 282 against)

- Confirmatory referendum: Holding a public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson’s proposal - 280 votes for, 292 against)

- Parliamentary supremacy: Power for MPs to block leaving with no-deal by cancelling Brexit if EU won’t grant a further extension beyond 12 April (Joanna Cherry’s proposal - 191 votes for, 292 against)

Craig Whittaker voted against:

- Customs union: Seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU (Ken Clarke’s proposal - 273 votes for, 276 against)

- Common Market 2.0: Remaining in the European single market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU (Nick Boles’s proposal - 261 votes for, 282 against)

- Confirmatory referendum: Holding a public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson’s proposal - 280 votes for, 292 against)

- Parliamentary supremacy: Power for MPs to block leaving with no-deal by cancelling Brexit if EU won’t grant a further extension beyond 12 April (Joanna Cherry’s proposal - 191 votes for, 292 against)