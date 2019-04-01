Here's how you can register to vote ahead of local elections next month

Calderdale residents are being urged to register to vote, to ensure they can have their say in the local and parish elections on Thursday 2 May.

The deadline to register is midnight on Friday 12 April 2019. If you are not registered, you can’t vote.

Residents who are not registered at their current address can do so online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Read: The shops Halifax used to have - how many do you remember?

Alternatively, contact Electoral Services on 01422 393103 to request a form.

Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive and Returning Officer, Robin Tuddenham, said: “Time is running out to make sure you can take part in the local and parish elections. Elections are an opportunity to have your say on who represents you on issues that affect your day-to-day life here in Calderdale, from housing and transport to social care and leisure. Your vote matters – don’t lose it.”

The Council’s Electoral Registration Officer has sent out poll cards to people who are currently registered to vote. Look out for it in the post – it tells you where to go to vote or if you are currently a postal voter. If you are registered and not sure where to go to vote, enter your postcode at www.wheredoivote.co.uk

Find out more about registering to vote at www.calderdale.gov.uk.

Read: Thirteen of the best pictures from the first Hebden Bridge Film Festival

If you don’t think you will be able to get to your polling station on 2 May, you can apply for a postal vote. Send in your application by 5pm on Monday 15 April to receive one for the elections on 2 May.

For more information visit www.calderdale.gov.uk.