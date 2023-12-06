Hike in parking fees and skeleton-staffed libraries are how Calderdale Council will save cash

Calderdale Council says a rise in parking fees and having less staff in libraries will help it balance its books.

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, said these and halting non-vital spending were all part of the authority’s managing a projected budget deficit for 2023-24.

Referring to an answer Coun Dacre had given to a question he has asked at a cabinet meeting, opposition group leader Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) had asked what sort of actions were being taken.

“Please can you provide examples of the difficult decisions and cost-saving measures that have been made to reduce spending this year,” he said.

Councillor Silvia Dacre explained how Calderdale Council is saving money

Coun Leigh said the second quarter spending monitor had reported a £10 million deficit, though Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said the projected deficit was £6.6 million in the report.

Coun Dacre said examples of difficult decisions being made include increasing parking charges in line with the council’s parking strategy.

“This is a difficult decision as it would have been politically easier not to do this, as it is an unpopular decision with opposition parties and some residents and businesses.

“A second example is running the library service with vacancies.

“This is difficult as it can mean occasional unplanned closure of libraries – you cannot run a library with one member of staff only, and this undermines our commitment to our priority of thriving towns and places, and of course increases the pressure on staff,” she said.

Coun Dacre said it was likely other difficult decisions would include possible further use of the council’s reserves, freezing of non-critical spending on filling vacancies and deferring planned spending that otherwise might have taken place at an earlier date.

Recently councillors heard Calderdale will need to trim millions of pounds from its budget in coming years to balance the books, if financial settlements do not change.

Calderdale Council is also bracing itself for around £11 million worth of cuts which will likely have to be made to its budget next year, 2024-25.