Historic Calderdale bandstand to be demolished in wake of arson and vandalism attacks

A bandstand which has become the victim of fires, vandalism and break ins could be demolished if Caldrdale Council leaders agree to plans.

Proposals for the future of the bandstand in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, will be discussed by Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday July 29.

A proposed new performance space to replace the current structure is being recommended with the hope of it being a focal point for shows and events back to the park.

This would involve demolishing the bandstand, which would reduce the risk of further anti-social behaviour, including attempted break-ins, fire damage and graffiti.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Our great parks are a major part of Calderdale’s distinctiveness, and it’s important that they’re safe and enjoyable.

"We’re proud to have a large number of Green Flag parks, but unfortunately Centre Vale Park lost this status, largely due to the bandstand’s bad condition and the anti-social behaviour that it’s attracting.

"We’re working with Todmorden Town Council and community groups like Friends of Centre Vale Park to secure the best possible solution within available budgets.”

Fully refurbishing the bandstand would cost around £300,000; essential works to make it safe and install a new surrounding fence would cost about £40,000; and the recommended option of removing the bandstand and replacing it with a new performance space would cost an estimated £50,000. The cost would have to be met from existing Council budgets.

As the bandstand is located within the Todmorden Conservation Area, further consultation and planning permission would be required to demolish the structure.

Coun Jane Scullion, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, added: “The current state of the bandstand is putting people’s safety at risk, and would require costly works to secure or repair it.

"We have worked hard over the years to try to bring the bandstand back into use, seeking support from community groups to help with fundraising. But we have now reached the point where, with no interest expressed formally by any community organisations to take on responsibility for the bandstand, an urgent decision is needed on its future.”

All options for the bandstand will be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Monday 29 July at Halifax Town Hall from 6pm.