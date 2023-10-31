Holly Lynch MP: Civilians must be protected in the Middle East

As you would expect I have received hundreds of emails and messages about the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

Civilians must be protected in the Middle East.

Holly Lynch MP writes: Having visited Israel and Palestine in 2017 I was deeply affected by my time there, and I very much understand and share the grave concerns as the scenes we are witnessing on both sides are just heart-breaking.

There have been opportunities in Parliament to ask what more we can do to protect the innocent people caught up in the conflict and I have sought to do that on every occasion, whilst keeping constituents updated.

We have all been sickened by the detail of Hamas’s terrorist attack which targeted innocent Israeli civilians earlier this month.

The prime minister confirmed during the statement last week that we now know seven British citizens were among those murdered, with a further nine British citizens still missing.

The government has confirmed that 13 and 16-year-old British sisters were also among those killed.

In total over 1,400 people were murdered; over 3,500 wounded with almost 200 taken hostage.

It is in absolutely everyone’s interest that Hamas release the hostages and I cannot begin to imagine what the loved ones of those taken must be going through.

Israel does have the right to defend itself and its citizens and seek the safe return of those taken hostage, however actions must in line with International Humanitarian Law.

It is crucial that we distinguish between Hamas and innocent Palestinian civilians.

The head of the UN’s Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) said days ago that “Gaza is on the brink of collapse" and the images coming from the region are deeply upsetting.

The prime minister faced two hours of questions from MPs following his statement in the House of Commons last week.

The strength of feeling on this was made clear by almost all MPs.

The United Nations Population Fund has said that there are 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, with 5,500 due to give birth this month.

I urged the prime minister to seek to ensure that Gaza’s hospitals are safe, can operate and provide care for those pregnant women, newborns, children and all others who required medical attention.

We also have to make sure there is humanitarian access to food, water and electricity for the innocent civilians living in Gaza and Lisa Nandy as our shadow minister for international development has been in constant contact with United Nations Relief and Works Agency on this.

The prime minister has now announced further aid to the region, but it will not make a difference if it cannot get in.