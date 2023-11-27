Holly Lynch MP: Inspired by charities on the front line of the cost-of-living crisis

​I had the privilege of attending the Community Foundation for Calderdale’s Community Spirit awards last week.

Education barely received a mention in the Autumn Statement despite the Prime Minister’s claim in October that it would be a main priority in every government spending review.

Holly Lynch MP writes: Every year you can’t help but be blown away by the selfless dedication and compassion of those volunteers and charities who do so much in our area to support those who need it.

From winners like Noah’s Ark who provide invaluable budgeting and debt advice, yet are overwhelmed by the numbers of people affected by the cost of living crisis, to nominees like EdShift who provide ‘braveboxes’ for the police to give to children directly affected by domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These amazing organisations deserve to be recognised and I want to congratulate all the winners and nominees and thank them on behalf of Calderdale for all that they do.

However, you also cannot help but reflect on the sense that these organisations should not have to provide the lifeline services that they do.

Food banks like the Halifax Community Fridge and St Augustine’s who support those falling through the gaps of the broken asylum system shouldn’t be required to provide the incredible services they do, if it didn’t feel like so many of the services we rely on are broken.

Last week saw the Autumn Statement in Parliament at a time when food now costs over 10 per cent more than it did just a year ago whilst the tax burden is at its highest since World War Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have previously written about how local schools are feeling like the fourth emergency service for struggling families, despite their own stretched school budgets and overworked staff.

Ahead of the Autumn Statement, I received a letter from Calderdale Against School Cuts who were concerned that the increase in funding for mainstream schools that had been promised in July would now be reduced from 2.4 per cent to 1.4 per cent.

The minimum per-pupil funding level for primary schools would be £45 less per pupil and for secondary schools £55 less per pupil.

Schools across Halifax have already had to contend with a real term cut in funding since 2010 and are grappling with rising costs, recruitment and retention of teaching staff and SEND provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have written to the government urging them to set out how they will support schools with all these challenges. To date, I have received no reply.

Unfortunately, education barely received a mention in the Autumn Statement despite the Prime Minister’s claim in October that it would be a main priority in every government spending review.

The country is crying out for change. Labour has set out five national missions that we will build our manifesto around and, if elected, drive everything we do in government.

I want to see government focused on outcomes that matter: making sure people are better off, live in safe communities, and have the opportunities they need to succeed – wherever they live, and whatever their background.