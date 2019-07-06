Home developments given the go-ahead in Calderdale village

More than 40 new homes will be coming to a Calderdale village following planners’ decision this week.

Proposals for a 24-home development at Victoria Mills, Meadowcroft Lane, and outline plans for 17 homes at Kebroyd Mills, Halifax Road, both at Ripponden, were approved by Calderdale Council Planning Committee.

The Victoria Mills site will also include a 50-space car park for a neighbouring company, JLA.

Both applications have raised concerns among objectors but councillors gave the go-ahead for both, subject to planning conditions. Planning officers had recommended both plans be approved.

Brierstone Developments Ltd applied to build the homes at Kebroyd Mills where objectors cited issues including access, privacy, heritage, road safety and flooding concerns.

Highways issues were among those outlined by objectors and a proposed pathway to provide a safe access to the site for pedestrians concerned councillors.

Mr Rob Dawson said there were issues over ownership if the road along which it was planned the path would be created.

He also raised concerns about possible contamination issues should the site be developed.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) asked about the ownership issues and officers told him they were not a material planning consideration and would be a private matter between both parties.

“After listening to what’s been said I would be happy to move officers’ recommendations – it puts it back into public use as housing,” he said.

An application filling in the details will still have to be approved.

Redwaters Developments and the trustees of the D E Gillam Deceased Will Trust applied for permission to build 24 new homes at Victoria Mills, a mix of two and three-storey detached and semi-detached homes, with the plans also including the 50 space car park for JLA.

Objectors raised concerns about insufficient parking for the homes, pressure of the area’s infrastructure including schools and GP surgery, drainage and flooding concerns, highways and amenity issues, and allowing a site zoned for employment to be used for homes.

Me Steven McDonnell raised drainage concerns which agents for the applicants countered by saying their proposals provided a solution.