Housing plan for Calderdale site which has seen proposals refused for the last 30 years

Could it be eighth time lucky for plans to develop a parcel of land in Calderdale and build new homes?

Seven times over a period of more than 30 years various applications have been submitted to build homes on a dyeworks site in Hebden Bridge.

But on each occasion – in 1987 (twice), 1989, 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2008, with failed appeals to planning inspectors on five of those occasions – proposals to develop land at Trinity Street, off Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge, have been refused.

Now the Cornell Group Ltd is hoping Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee approves the latest plans when members consider them next Tuesday, May 21, from 2pm at Halifax Town Hall.

The group wants to build three detached homes on the site, with additional parking for existing residents of Trinity Street.

This time planning officers are recommending the plans be approved after some concerns have been ironed out to their satisfaction and subject to some planning conditions.

But the plans have also raised concerns, including 17 letters of objection, including one from Calder ward Coun Dave Young, raising issues about flooding, access, highways, amenity and wildlife issues.

Coun Young says: “As a Calder ward councillor, I wish to object to the application for the following reasons…(it would) adversely increase traffic in approach roads, primarily Stubbing Holme Road, the proposal is out of keeping with the surrounding area, its size and mass dominating the area, and the prposal will overlook adjacent properties affecting residents’ pwesonal amenity.”

He also raised flooding concerns as the site is in a flood risk area.

These concerns were echoed by Hebden Royd Town Council which also asks the committee to refuse permission.

The site is also in Hebden Bridge Conservation Area and is within 50 metres of Grade II listed buildings including Stubbing Lock House, Stubbing Upper Lock on the nearby Rochdale Canal, and 5 Stubbing Square, as well as being near Grade II listed Stubbing Bridge and Stubbing Lower Lock.

However, planners say the land has brownfield site status and was put forward for the Local Plan – which is being considered this year by the Planning Inspectorate – but filtered out due to its small size.

Planners consider the infrastructure of the area can cope with a modest sized development of three homes, the Environment Agncy is satisfied the flood riask asessment now submitted with the application is acceptable and highways officers do not object on highways or parking grounds, again subject to conditions.

They report to councillors that heritage concerns have been addressed by changes to the application including removal of dormers and high level terraces.

Planners say the site has a complex planning history with a number of appeals against refusals dismissed ans comments made by planning inspectors regarding highway safety at the junction of Stubbing Holme Road and Bridge Lanes.

But highways officers now believe changes in planning guidance mean an objection on highways grounds could not now be sustained.