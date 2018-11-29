How Calderdale's bin workers strike could impact your collection

Calderdale Council is bracing itself for major disruption as bin workers and waste centre staff stage a two day strike.

Services could be affected by industrial action next week as members of UNISON, Britain’s largest trade union, are planning to walk out over a pay dispute with Suez – the company which runs the services on behalf of Calderdale Council.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said: “Due to a pay dispute between Suez and its staff, Unison has requested that its members take industrial action in the form of a two-day strike on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 December 2018.

“The Council’s priority is to maintain waste and recycling collections as far as possible during this time.

“Residents who usually have their waste and recycling collected on a Monday or Tuesday are asked to put their bins out as normal on those days, and they will be emptied as soon as possible.

“If it is very windy, or if it hasn’t been possible to complete the collections by Saturday 8 December, residents should return their waste and recycling containers securely onto their property and put them back out on their next scheduled collection day, as the schedule in subsequent weeks is not affected by the strike.

“It is likely that there will be an impact on our Household Waste Recycling Centres, so please check our website before planning your visit on Monday 3 or Tuesday 4 December. We anticipate that the centres will be open as normal from Wednesday 5 December."

The workers involved in the dispute are unhappy that the company has yet to offer them a fair pay increase this year despite the French-based giant having made an operating profit of £607.3 million in the first six months of 2018.