The results showing how Calderdale voted in the European elections have been published.

In the Euro elections, Calderdale’s vote breakdown mirrored the Yorkshire and Humber regional and largely national picture, with the newly formed Brexit Party topping the poll by some distance but strong performances from the pro-remain Liberal Democrat and Green parties and the major two parties domestically and at Calderdale council level being squeezed.

The campaign may have seemed subdued but some did take place locally, with successful Green candidate, and high profile, partly thanks to his spell as Sheffield’s Lord Mayor, Magid Magid visiting Calderdale including spending time with Todmorden-based Incredible Edible volunteers.

Chief executive of Calderdale Cuncil Robin Tuddenham reported the following result, which saw a turnout of 35.74 per cent, in line with the local election figures, with 53,209 ballot papers verified from a Calderdale electorate of 148,869.

Change UK 1111

Conservative and Unionist 4261

English Democrats 425

Green 6902

Labour 9724

Liberal Democrat 7493

Brexit 18838

Yorkshire Party 2258

UKIP 1908

It meant candidates elected for the Yorkshire and Humber region were: John Longworth (Brexit Party), Lucy Harris (Brexit Party), Jake Pugh (Brexit Party), Richard Corbett (Labour), Shaffaq Mohammed (Liberal Democrat) and Magid Magid (Green).

In all 289 ballots were rejected in Calderdale, 40 where people had voted for more than one registered party of candidate and 249 which were unmarked or voided for uncertainty.

Calderdale politicians standing for Euro election on their party’s list included Calderdale Council Liberal Democrat Group Leader Coun James Baker and fellow Liberal Democrat Ruth Coleman-Taylor, who had been unsuccessful in Calder ward in the local elections.

With the Brexit Party way out ahead Labour managed to keep second place ahead of good performances from the Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

In terms of Labour’s vote being squeezed nationally and arguments its position may have cost that party votes, Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) has commented on social media that: “We polled our Labour members in Halifax. Over 90% support a second referendum.”