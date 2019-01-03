How the new Halifax smart parking system will work in the town

A new smart parking system is set to be introduced in Halifax allowing people to find spaces more easily and pay by card but how will it work.

The new system, which is being introduced on a two-year trial basis, will use the mobile app technology from the company AppyParking.

New smart parking sensors will soon start appearing on the streets and in car parks in the town.

Through the use of these sensors, the AppyParking mobile app shows real-time parking availability allowing users to check availability then drive straight to a location with available parking bays.

For the first time in Halifax, users of the AppyParking mobile app will be able to register a bank card to their account and pay for parking through the app.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “This new system could prove really helpful for those looking to park in Halifax.

"It should be especially useful for people who aren’t familiar with the locality, as all the parking areas with spaces will be available to view via the app, allowing motorists to plan ahead and drive straight to their destination.

“Hopefully, cashless payments will also be a welcome addition for many, as sometimes finding the right change for parking can be difficult. Following the roll out of the trial scheme in Halifax this year, we will also explore cashless parking provisions in the surrounding towns in the borough.”

Following installation, the full scheme should be ready to launch in summer 2019.