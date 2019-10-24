How these Calderdale homes will help people with learning disabilities live independently

A new housing development in Sowerby Bridge which will help people with learning disabilities to live independently, has seen its first residents move in.

Construction of another new housing scheme is underway in the town, which will provide affordable homes for local families.

The two developments will bring 35 new homes to the area, thanks to the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership.

The Partnership, made up of Calderdale Council and Together Housing Group, aims to deliver up to 650 affordable homes for rent and ownership by 2024 – almost two thirds of the overall target of 1000 affordable homes over the next five years.

The new developments in Sowerby Bridge are just two of the Investment Partnership’s projects, with numerous others in the development pipeline.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, said: “Delivering these social housing units is one of the key ambitions in our first 100 days programme. We are committed to supporting house building across Calderdale, bringing more good-quality, affordable homes to local communities and giving people more choice. This helps to cement Calderdale’s place on the map as a great place to live, work and visit.”

Seven self-contained flats for adults with learning disabilities have now been completed on Industrial Road in Sowerby Bridge.

Each flat is adapted to meet specific housing requirements. All residents have moved in and have access to support in their new homes when needed.

A total of 28 family homes for affordable rent at nearby Rooley Heights are progressing well and completion is expected early next year.

There will be a mix of 12 two-bed and 14 three-bed homes, as well as two specially designed bungalows – one of which will meet the specific needs of a family that has applied to the Council for the Disabled Facilities Grant to fund adaptations.

Sue Lewis, Head of Supported Housing at Together Housing Group, said: “These new apartments at Industrial Road, along with the specially adapted bungalows at Rooley Heights, are empowering people with disabilities to live independently, while easing pressure on the social care sector.

“Not only are we enabling people with disabilities to feel part of their community but we are giving them the chance to develop vital life skills.”