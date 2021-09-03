How virtual meetings help to keep Calderdale child welfare cases moving

Calderdale Council’s Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Board heard work had been undertaken in partnership between The Association of Directors of Children’s Service’s and the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (CAFCASS) during the pandemic to understand the impact of delayed public law proceedings on children.

A national report was released in June 2021, alongside a local report that was made available to Calderdale.

The local report’s main findings were that there were 37 open cases within public law proceedings cases involving 61 children (of which 14 children were infants – children under one year of age).

Director of Children and Young People’s Services, Julie Jenkins

Sixteen cases (43.2 per cent) reported a delay that was assessed by Calderdale children’s services as having an impact on the child, slightly lower than the national average of 44.3 per cent.

It was judged 14 cases (37.8 per cent) had an impact that was assessed as being one that could be mitigated (higher than the national average of 33.0 per cent).

Two cases (5.4 per cent) had a delay with a severe impact on the child, lower the national average of 11.3 per cent.

Over half – 56.8 per cent (21 cases) – reported no impact of delay or no delay, higher than national average of 52.7 per cent. And 24.3 per cent (nine) of concluded cases have exceeded 26 weeks in Calderdale, compared to 40.4per cent for the Yorkshire and Humber region as a whole.

Board Chair Coun Colin Raistrick (Ind, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) asked how concerned should the council be about delays in court.

“Is it costing us money and is it having a detrimental effect on children? And what can we do to change the situation?” he said.

Council officer David Chambers said there were several ways in which the impact on children could be assessed.

“We are in a fortunate position being a small authority, in that the numbers are far smaller,” he said.

Rob Murray, Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Early Intervention and Safeguarding, said courts were starting to move again, and more quickly.

Some benefits of the prior situation had been court hearings held remotely – recognising that some cases absolutely need to be held face-to-face.

Mr Chambers said when COVID hit the courts really struggled but using technology to set up a link in one of the council’s buildings in Halifax, recognised by the courts, allowed some cases to be heard and cut out the need to travel for staff and parents involved, if a face-to-face hearing was not needed.

Director of Children and Young People’s Services, Julie Jenkins, said solicitors had raised the issue of the right of parents to have a face-to-face panel.