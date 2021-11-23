Huge 176-home plan at Hipperholme back before planners

Proposed housing development at Southedge quarry, Hipperholme.

Last December Strata Homes’ proposal to build 174 new homes at the former Southedge Quarry, Brighouse Road, Lightcliffe, was rejected by Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee.

Concerns over moving contaminated waste and the impact on a key traffic junction persuaded a slim majority of councillors to refuse permission for the plans to remediate an old quarry site and build the homes on it.

In October, Strata Homes withdrew a planning appeal to that decision but have now submitted a new application to remediate and redevelop part of the site for homes with associated landscaping, open space and infrastructure.

As a year ago, planning officers have recommended that councillors should be mindful to permit the application when it comes before the committee next Tuesday, November 30 (2pm).

The council has received 135 letters of objection to the new proposals and 11 letters of support.

Objectors’ main concerns which remain include the impact on traffic in the area, particularly congestion at the Hipperholme crossroads, the effect this might have on air quality and issues relating to contaminated land at the site.

These three issues comprised the grounds for refusal given by the committee last year.

Excavating and moving some of the waste from one part of the site to another had caused particular concern.

The number of homes and impact the development might have on wildlife including loss of habitats and potential damage to trees at Sutcliffe Wood are also among issues raised by objectors.

A main reason given by those supporting the plans are that new homes are needed.

As well as adding two homes to the number originally proposed last year, issues relating to reasons for refusal last year which are the subject of more detail in the report to councillors include on the removal of contaminated material, which includes asbestos, and highway considerations.

Remedial works will require the developer obtaining an Environmental Permit from the Environment Agency.

Officers still conclude the plans should be mindful to grant planning permission subject to conditions including management plans for some of the issues raised and a Section 106 legal agreement covering financial contribution to education in the area – around £500,000 the developer would agree to pay – and enhanced biodiversity monitoring.