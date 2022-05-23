Hundreds to attend 'We are Calderdale' event that celebrates and promotes the borough

Last year We Are Calderdale was held online and this year’s event is hybrid, with people able to watch online as well as those who have registered to attend in person.

The 2020 event was the last time people able to gather in person to hear speakers about different aspects of life in Calderdale, when Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright gave a keynote speech.

The event was held just days before the first period of lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calderdale College’s Inspire Centre is hosting the event – which is also being streamed online

This year’s We Are Calderdale takes place at the Inspire Centre at Calderdale College, Francis Street, Halifax, on Thursday, May 26, from 9.30am.

It is also being shown online – using the hashtag #WeAreCalderdale, and with a dedicated YouTube link https://youtu.be/dmIeWj8KWj0 also available on Calderdale Council’s YouTube channel.

A packed programme will run until around 1pm when there will be a sustainable picnic and networking opportunity for those at the college.

Hosted by the college and arranged with Calderdale Council, more than 270 people from across all sectors in Calderdale, from health to business, have registered for the event.

This year’s event is very much focused around the concept of “Calderdale Together” – together stronger, more resilient and more able to do things for Calderdale and its communities.

During the day people will speak about how they have collaborated, innovated and supported communities and individuals during extremely challenging times.

The event will also hear young people’s feelings on how Calderdale is responding to the climate emergency.

And in aiming to make the event as carbon neutral as possible, attendees in person are asked where possible to consider travelling to it by public transport, walking or car sharing.

Additionally, there will be no paper copies of the programme provided at the event and no plastic throughout – so attendees in person are asked to consider bringing their own bottle which can be refilled at the college’s water fountains.

As previously, the event is fully supported and embraced by Calderdale College and its students, along with students from Trinity Sixth Form College, who will be involved throughout the day.

There will be a return of the Market Place during the break, a chance for more networking, and those watching online will be able to see film clips of the organisations exhibiting.

People are asked that if they feel unwell in any way to be considerate of others and attend virtually rather than in person.

And when attending in person, to give people space