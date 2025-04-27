'Introduce a wealth tax' call backed by Calderdale councillors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale councillors have backed calls to lobby Government to introduce a wealth tax and review the taxation system as a potential route out of austerity.

Calderdale Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors supported an amended Green Party full council motion calling for the measures, although the Conservative councillors opposed it.

Coun Martin Hey (Green Northowram and Shelf) said his group were happy to accept amendments from the other parties, including reviewing taxation and lobbying MPs, Labour’s Kate Dearden (Halifax) and Josh Fenton-Glynn (Calder Valley), to support the measures.

Ever since the 2008 financial crash, the UK economy had been locked into a cycle of cuts and austerity, not helped by financial shocks of leaving the European Union and then the pandemic, resulting in spending cuts, said Coun Hey.

Councillor Martin Hey

One result was local government spending being cut – in Calderdale’s case by 45 per cent in real terms since 2010, with expenditure now exceeding income, he said.

From the council’s viewpoint, “the situation is fundamentally unsustainable and a recipe for ongoing debts and rising interest costs,” said Coun Hey, adding “Our authority is also suffering a second crisis, relating to our inability to fully deliver the front line services residents desire – we have massive shortfalls particularly for repair and replacement of infrastructure, with eight per cent of roads now deemed to be poorly maintained.”

In contrast, he said, “Studies show that wealth taxes can create a more robust, dynamic and sustainable economy.”

Coun Hey said it would impact a relatively small number of people, acknowledging there would be challenges getting the money in.

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), cabinet member for Resources, said the situation was a regressive tax – Council Tax- being used to fund social care, resulting in a situation where people saw their Council Tax rising but services they saw and used not improving proportionately.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) said his party could not support the motion.

Billionaires had the best tax advice and the effect of a wealth tax could bring in less cash than currently as they might go elsewhere. Growing the economy would not be achieved by punishing many of the wealth creators, he said.