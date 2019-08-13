Investigation into building work launched by Calderdale Council

Calderdale Council are investigating whether or not a building which has started to go up – alarming residents – needs planning permission or not.

In recent weeks concern among residents of Kingley Place, Halifax, have growing as a building opposite their homes at the back of industrial premises has taken shape.

They have contacted Calderdale Council with their concerns, including wards councillors and enforcement officers, and are upset that no actions appears to be being taken into their complaint.

But the council says the issue is being investigated and awaits a decision.

If breaches of the planning rules are found action will be taken, pledges the authority.

A spokesperson for the residents said as far as they were aware the building did not have planning permission and they have also submitted a letter of objection signed by eight of them.

The council says they are looking into the complaint with the key factor being whether the structure does need planning permission.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said: “Investigations are taking place to assess whether the development at Kingsley Place requires planning permission, and what action, if any, is required.

“Not all development attracts planning control, but if any planning breaches are found we will take appropriate action.

“Residents and ward councillors will be kept informed of any significant progress with the case.”