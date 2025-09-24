A Calderdale MP is among 11 who have signed a letter welcoming an inquiry into child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) – and backing an offer for it to focus on West Yorkshire councils.

Josh Fenton-Glynn, the Calder Valley MP, described Baroness Louise Casey's report into group-based sexual exploitation as “one of the most distressing documents” he had read.

"I will never not be angry that victims weren’t believed or supported,” he added.

"The vast majority of people in all communities in West Yorkshire share that revulsion and a determination that we learn the lessons from the failures that allowed this to happen.”

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn.

He and 10 other West Yorkshire Labour MPs have written a letter to the new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and incoming chair of the national grooming gangs enquiry expressing their support for West Yorkshire to be looked at as part of the investigation.

"We fully support the setting up of the national inquiry into group-based CSEA, Mayor Tracy Brabin’s offer as one of the locations for the inquiry, and the focus on specific local authorities within that,” says the letter.

"We welcome the decisive action that this government has already taken to implement the findings of the Jay Review. We also welcome that the government fully accepted the findings of Baroness Casey’s National Audit and would urge you and the chair of the inquiry, once in post, to move quickly and with urgency.

"Over recent months, West Yorkshire MPs have had several meetings, organised and facilitated by the mayor and deputy mayor, to understand more about the actions being taken to get justice for victims, support survivors and prevent future abuse and sexual exploitation in West Yorkshire.

"As part of this, we have heard directly from victims and survivors and the local organisations that support them.

"Victims have been let down for too long and failed repeatedly by the institutions that should be there to protect and keep them safe.

"We will do all we can to ensure the success of the inquiry and the full participation of West Yorkshire and our local authorities.”

