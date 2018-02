Labour councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn has been chosen as the party’s candidate for the Calder Valley at the next general election.

Mr Fenton-Glynn has twice contested the seat previously, and is currently a Labour councillor for the Calder Ward.

He was selected from a shortlist of four by Calder Valley Labour Party members at a selection hustings at Calder High School in Mytholmroyd on Saturday morning.