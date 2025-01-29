Josh Fenton-Glynn MP: Calling time on anti-social behaviour

Josh Fenton-Glynn MP talks community policing in Calder Valley with (l-r) Inspector Craig Collins, Superintendent Gary Panther and Chief Superintendent Michael Brown.

In recent weeks I have been working in Calder Valley. My brother has been seriously ill with cancer and passed away on January 20. I want to thank my constituents for understanding the need to be away from Westminster for a while. I have been overwhelmed and incredibly touched by all your kind messages.

Josh Fenton-Glynn MP writes: This Monday I returned to London, and something approaching normality for an MP. One issue that is top of my mind is antisocial behaviour. I know all too well from knocking on doors that it ruins people’s lives. Tackling this blight was a key element of our manifesto, and the upcoming Crime and Policing Bill will make our streets safer and give people confidence back in our police.

Antisocial behaviour takes many forms, but impacts our ability to enjoy our public spaces and homes. Examples include noise; behaviours linked to addiction and mental health; street drinking; harassment; vandalism; and using vehicles in a way that causes harm, disruption, or fear. I get regular statistics on antisocial behaviour from the Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing team and am always struck by the difference between what we hear on the doorsteps and what is reflected in the numbers.

Figures from November 2024 show over 1,000 reports of antisocial behaviour across Calder Valley over the previous 12 months, less than three a day. And yet we know the problem is far more widespread.

In Calderdale there are a number of partners who work closely with the police to tackle antisocial behaviour, such as the council and Together Housing. I know from my time as a councillor how hard they work to keep communities safe. I also know their task was made far more difficult by the previous Conservative government, who at a time of increasing demand and complexity of crime cut police and local government funding in real terms.

Between 2010 and 2015 alone they took 1,000 police officers off West Yorkshire’s streets.

To rebuild the confidence of our communities we must restore neighbourhood policing. A key element of the upcoming bill is bringing back visible patrols, recruiting thousands of additional officers, and having a named officer for communities to contact with any concerns. Other measures to tackle antisocial behaviour include ‘Respect Orders’, giving police and councils powers to ban individuals from areas where they are causing misery for residents. Perpetrators could be required to seek support to address the root causes of their behaviour including anger and addiction. Alongside this, there will be prison sentences of up to two years, curfews, unlimited fines, and community orders such as unpaid work.

In coming weeks ahead of the publication of the new bill I want to hold some ‘pop-up’ surgeries alongside West Yorkshire Police, aimed at getting a true picture of antisocial behaviour in the Calder Valley. If you live in a community which is regularly affected by this issue please contact me via [email protected] and we’ll try and find a venue near you. We’ll also offer online or telephone options for those who are unable to attend. I look forward to hearing from you.