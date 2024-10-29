Josh Fenton-Glynn MP: Judge us on how we fix the NHS

As I am determined to help rebuild health and social care I stood for and was elected to the Health and Social Care Select Committee. Photo: StockAdobe

​I have been an MP for a little over 100 days. I still have to occasionally pinch myself, but I am getting the hang of the role. I keep in mind every day that you sent me to Westminster to make a difference.

Josh Fenton-Glynn MP writes: In those 100+ days I have spoken about Calder Valley in Parliament in debates on issues ranging from flooding and water companies to schools and health care. I will continue to speak loudly, making sure what I say in the House of Commons reflects what I have heard on the doorsteps and in my surgeries.

During the last election campaign one of the most common worries people told me about was our failing health service. And it’s not just Calder Valley where people are concerned. It was the second most important issue for voters going to the polls in July, with 44 per cent saying it was their priority just behind the cost of living.

Last week in Parliament we had elections to select committees. As I am determined to help rebuild health and social care I stood for and was elected to the Health and Social Care Select Committee.

Select committees are cross-party bodies which look at government policy and important topical issues. There are 20 committees, one for every government department plus Public Accounts and Backbench Business. They are one of the best ways MPs can contribute in-depth to areas of policy.

Membership consists of backbenchers (MPs without government positions), chosen by a vote from MPs in their own party.

It is a mark of Labour’s seriousness about the NHS that the Health and Social Care Select Committee was the most oversubscribed, with over 20 MPs going for seven places. I was honoured to be chosen and will contribute through my experience of both health and social care. I worked for the General Medical Council for five years before being elected and was council Cabinet member for Adult Social Care in Calderdale, as well as a hospital governor. Alongside me are public health doctors, former patient advocates and those with lived experience of advocating for family members. The chair, Layla Moran, is from the Liberal Democrats and the membership is broken down by party. Being a member of this committee will involve lots of reading and preparation, as well as the meetings. I’m excited to get started.

Some of the questions facing healthcare are obvious and well known, for example the need to rebuild general practice and care in the community. Age UK recently estimated that every day 2,000 people are sent to hospital with issues that could be treated earlier and closer to home if our health service worked better. Other issues include what a good social care system looks like, and how we ensure everyone has the support and compassion they need at the end of their lives through excellent palliative care.

As a member of the committee I will bring not only my experience but also the voices of those in Calder Valley. I have listened carefully during our thousands of conversations over the years. At the next election we will be judged on our stewardship of the NHS, and I am determined to play my part in reversing the damage of the past 14 years.