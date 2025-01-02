Josh Fenton-Glynn MP: ​​​​Looking forward to the new year, and back on six months as an MP​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Vital new building projects are going ahead at the following schools Brooksbank (pictured), Todmorden and Calder High.

​A new year is always a good time to look forward and consider our priorities. Sunday, January 5 will also give me an opportunity to look back on my first six months as your MP, and reflect on what you have told me is important for Calder Valley.

Josh Fenton-Glynn MP writes: In my first six months I’ve learned a lot. I’ve built a strong team of staff who have already responded to thousands of emails from constituents, as well as supporting surgeries we’ve held and those planned. They have helped constituents reclaim thousands of pounds in benefits, parking fines and other charges and assisted with many other complex issues.

As a backbench MP I have also learned some of the ways I can put pressure on to help deliver for Calder Valley.

In my first weeks in Parliament I got in touch with the Education Secretary Bridget Philipson to make sure that 11 local schools would receive funding for vital new building projects. Just before Christmas I was able to confirm they are all going ahead, including builds at Brooksbank, Todmorden and Calder High. We have been calling for this work for decades, and it felt good to help ensure we’ll see spades in the ground and a better educational future for our children.

I also met with the Minister for Regional Growth to put forward the case for funding the Todmorden Hippodrome rebuilding project. This was also confirmed in December.

I will return to Parliament on January 6 determined to keep being an active voice for Calder Valley, and to get the best deal for us. I’ll ensure action to deliver Elland Station, fight to make our farms profitable, and keep pressure on the Environment Agency to deliver proposed flood defences. We have waited too long.

I also have a bigger national role, particularly around health and social care services. Before the parliamentary recess I spoke in a debate on NHS winter pressures. At times over the past few weeks at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust bed occupancy has been over 99 per cent. It is critical we get a social care service that allows people to be looked after in their own homes whenever possible.

Recently at a meeting of the Health and Social Care Select Committee I repeatedly pressed Secretary of State for Health Wes Streeting on plans for social care. I know much of the coming year will be taken up with scrutinising the ten-year plan for the NHS, but we will be also looking at community mental health and social care.

I want to make sure Calder Valley voices are heard throughout Westminster, and take seriously all the concerns about anti-social behaviour I have come across. I and my team will be setting up meetings throughout the constituency in the new year alongside the police to allow communities to share their concerns.

Across the public sector we have a huge rebuilding job to do, we have to create growth and jobs. Growth isn’t just something that happens in London or cities, communities like ours have so much to offer. In the coming year and beyond I’ll be working to ensure we are at the centre of this government’s growth strategy.

I look forward to working with you.