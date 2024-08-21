Josh Fenton-Glynn MP: Rebuilding this country’s future starts with our young people

Calderdale Against School Cuts debate at Calder High School.

​One of the first things I did when I arrived in Parliament was begin work to ensure young people in the Calder Valley get the very best start in life through education.

Josh Fenton-Glynn MP writes: One of the key missions set out in the Labour manifesto was breaking down barriers to opportunity everywhere. I believe that starts in our schools. I also know that you care about it too. One of the most lively debates I attended in the general election campaign was organised by Calderdale Against School Cuts and took place in my old school, Calder High.

I am proud of the education I got at Calder High School in the 90s. But I also remember a school building not fit for purpose even back then. I also remember in 2010 when the Conservatives were first elected, how bitterly disappointed staff and students at schools across Calder Valley were when one of the first things they did in office was to cancel school building plans that would have rebuilt high schools across Calderdale.

Since then we have seen school buildings deteriorate further, whilst excellent teachers have done their absolute best to continue delivering excellent results in ever more dilapidated buildings.

Things got so bad that my predecessor as an MP, accompanied by local news cameras, even held a one man protest on the roof of Todmorden High School in the run up to the election in 2015. A brave thing to do given the perilous state of the building’s repair. However following the 2015 election we waited years again to hear again about support for our schools.

At long last the announcement came in December 2022 that 11 Calderdale schools would receive rebuilding money – overdue but welcome. The investment needed into so many of their buildings is testament to the scale of the work needed to rebuild our public realm.

The schools are:

● Central Street Infant and Nursery School, Hebden Bridge

● Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School, Elland

● Riverside Junior School, Hebden Bridge

● Shade Primary School, Todmorden

● Stubbings Infant School, Hebden Bridge

● The Brooksbank School, Elland

● The Calder Learning Trust, Mytholmroyd

● Todmorden CE Junior, Infant and Nursery School

● Todmorden High School

● Walsden St Peters CE (VC) Primary School

● Woodhouse Primary School, Brighouse

On my election I wanted to make sure that children and young people were not let down again, but with a £23bn black hole in the government’s finances all funding is being looked at. That is why as a priority I have been speaking to the office of the Secretary of State for Education, and have written asking that school funding is guaranteed. Whilst I’m waiting for a formal reply my early discussions have been positive and I will keep on pushing. Having served Calder Valley on the council and now as an MP I know we need a loud voice in parliament to get the best deal for our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have been left with twin problems by the outgoing government of public finances in a perilous state and public services that have been underfunded for the 14 years they spent in power. The task we have set ourselves of a decade of national renewal has never been more vital. I am determined that some of that growth will centre on Calder Valley - children and young people, business and enterprise, public transport – your priorities are my priorities I am getting to work for you.