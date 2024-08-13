Kate Dearden MP: I’ve loved being back here in Halifax...

The best part of recess is getting to know the people that make Halifax great.

​In my first column I talked about the first few weeks getting settled in down at Westminster. Now, it’s recess, and that means being here, in Halifax, putting national politics aside and focusing on what makes our town great.

Kate Dearden MP writes: It’s been a brilliant couple of weeks so far. The work I do in Parliament is vital. But Westminster can feel like another world. More than anything, it lacks that straightforward Yorkshire attitude, where we call a spade a spade and where if you want something doing, you do it yourself. That’s why I’ve loved being back here in Halifax.

Firstly, I’ve been working on your casework. For those who don’t know, these are my attempts to help people with whatever problems they’re facing. This ranges from complaints about roadworks, to gross miscarriages of justice like the Postmasters scandal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As your MP it’s my job to help those facing problems that they can’t solve themselves. This often includes challenges with things like housing, universal credit, policing and so much more. If you have any problems drop me an email and I’ll be back in touch to offer whatever help I can.

I’m also using recess to get cracking with responses to some of your policy questions. I can’t tell you how important these messages are. When I’m down in London it’s crucial to have that link back to Halifax, to know what the people I’m representing think. As your MP I always want to hear your views, and I’ll always write back setting out mine.

The best part of recess is getting to know the people that make Halifax great. First on my list were those doing brilliant work for others, including Halifax Street Angels who have been making sure Halifax is a safe place for a night out for over 19 years.

Also, Overgate Hospice, where I heard about the exciting plans for their Big Build to provide more of the facilities our town needs. I’m looking forward to hosting a Big Brew soon to help with their fundraising efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I met the ‘Healthy Holidays’ team at Mixenden Activity Centre. Thousands of children who are eligible for free school meals attend clubs like this where they get a hot nutritious dinner alongside their friends and there is range of fun activities.

There’s also been some incredibly fun stuff. If you haven’t already, make sure you visit the Calderdale Industrial Museum this summer. I really enjoyed learning about the history of carpet making and the story of the invaluable cats eye. They are also looking to produce their own socks at the museum soon, so I’ll be back in winter!

I visited the Canal and River Trust at Tuel Lane Lock which is the deepest in the UK, the team at McVities Bakery where I tried a Jamaica Ginger Cake fresh out of the oven, and the festival in People’s Park with its delicious samosas and brilliant music. There is so much more to mention but my column isn’t long enough to do everyone justice.

I want to end my column by saying thank you – to the people I have met so far for showing me what you and your team do to make our town so wonderful. And to those who I have not yet met, please do reach out, I’d love to meet you, see your work, and hear your stories.