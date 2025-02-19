Kate Dearden MP: Paving the way for a more resilient energy future for everyone

Kate Dearden MP joined Together Housing in Siddal, to visit homes being installed with air source heat pumps and insulation.

Over recent years, energy bills have skyrocketed, causing significant distress for families across the country.

Kate Dearden MP writes: I’ve witnessed first-hand how intolerable this situation has become for residents in Halifax through my cost of living advice surgeries. That’s why the government is taking decisive action to improve home insulation, lower energy costs, and provide vital support to those who are struggling the most.

Recently, I held a meeting with the Minister for Energy Consumers and local residents affected by the SSB law scandal. Many residents had cavity wall insulation installed which disgracefully left their homes damp and mouldy.

The situation worsened when SSB Law, the company representing them under a no win, no fee agreement, went bankrupt, leaving bailiffs at their doors.

The meeting provided a crucial platform for people to share their experiences directly with the government, while giving the Minister a chance to outline the actions being undertaken to support those affected. These discussions are essential. Just as we recognise that residents cannot afford to live in cold, draughty homes, we must learn from past mistakes and listen to our communities.

Because we are committed to addressing residents' needs, the government recently announced measures to lift up to half a million households out of fuel poverty by 2030. By raising standards in the private rental sector, we aim to save renters in poorly insulated homes over £250 annually. These improvements will alleviate financial burdens and reduce our nationwide energy dependence, enhancing the long-term durability of our housing stock.

Recently I joined Together Housing in Siddal, to visit homes being installed with air source heat pumps and insulation. A local business providing renewable energy solutions joined us, as I believe it’s important to explore opportunities for local businesses and help grow our local economy.

These efforts build on initiatives introduced to improve energy efficiency and reduce bills. The Warm Homes Plan, for example, is set to benefit up to 300,000 households in the coming year through enhancements such as increased funding for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

We are also making it easier for social housing residents, low income households, and renters to access energy efficiency upgrades through the Warm Homes’ Social Housing Fund and local grant programs.

While we take these actions to keep homes warm and affordable, we are also focused on improving the UK’s energy independence. Reducing reliance on foreign energy sources is crucial. That’s why, within our first six months in government, we introduced the Great British Energy Bill, which will create a publicly owned clean energy company designed to serve residents across the UK.

The steps we are taking now to meet our climate targets, insulate homes nationwide, and lower energy costs will ensure this government delivers not just for the present but also for future generations. By investing in sustainable solutions, we are paving the way for a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone.