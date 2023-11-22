Labour choose their candidate to try to take Calder Valley from the Conservatives at next general election

Josh Fenton-Glynn has been chosen as Labour’s hopeful to turn the Calder Valley red at the next general election.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Calderdale councillor for Hebden Bridge – who was Labour’s candidate for the Calder Valley in the 2015, 2017 and 2019 general elections – will once again try to win the seat.

It is currently held by the Conservative MP Craig Whittaker who has announced he will not stand at the next election.

Vanessa Lee has been chosen as the Tory party’s candidate.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Fenton-Glynn will compete to take the Calder Valley seat for Labour at the next general election

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Fenton-Glynn came closest to unseating Mr Whittaker in 2017 when he was 609 votes behind.

He said: “I couldn’t be prouder to have chosen as the Labour candidate to be our next MP in Calder Valley.

"From Brighouse to Todmorden, this area has wonderful and varied communities but like so much of the country, the past 13 years have seen many in our towns left behind.

"I want to be an MP who fights for our whole valley, our schools and transport, our hospitals, homes and jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to all the Labour members who voted for me last night and thanks to the other candidates for a great campaign. The Labour Party is lucky to have so many committed members and activists.

"The work to take a message of hope out to Calder Valley voters starts now.”

Councillor Fenton-Glynn had faced stiff competition for the candidacy including from other senior Calderdale councillors Adam Wilkinson and Scott Patient.