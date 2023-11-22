News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Labour choose their candidate to try to take Calder Valley from the Conservatives at next general election

Josh Fenton-Glynn has been chosen as Labour’s hopeful to turn the Calder Valley red at the next general election.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Calderdale councillor for Hebden Bridge – who was Labour’s candidate for the Calder Valley in the 2015, 2017 and 2019 general elections – will once again try to win the seat.

It is currently held by the Conservative MP Craig Whittaker who has announced he will not stand at the next election.

Vanessa Lee has been chosen as the Tory party’s candidate.

Josh Fenton-Glynn will compete to take the Calder Valley seat for Labour at the next general electionJosh Fenton-Glynn will compete to take the Calder Valley seat for Labour at the next general election
Josh Fenton-Glynn will compete to take the Calder Valley seat for Labour at the next general election
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Fenton-Glynn came closest to unseating Mr Whittaker in 2017 when he was 609 votes behind.

He said: “I couldn’t be prouder to have chosen as the Labour candidate to be our next MP in Calder Valley.

"From Brighouse to Todmorden, this area has wonderful and varied communities but like so much of the country, the past 13 years have seen many in our towns left behind.

"I want to be an MP who fights for our whole valley, our schools and transport, our hospitals, homes and jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thanks to all the Labour members who voted for me last night and thanks to the other candidates for a great campaign. The Labour Party is lucky to have so many committed members and activists.

"The work to take a message of hope out to Calder Valley voters starts now.”

Councillor Fenton-Glynn had faced stiff competition for the candidacy including from other senior Calderdale councillors Adam Wilkinson and Scott Patient.

Craig Whittaker won the seat for the Conservatives from Labour’s Chris McCafferty in the 2010 general election.

Related topics:LabourCalder ValleyCalderdaleHebden BridgeBrighouse