LIVE BLOG: Calderdale Council Q&A on budget proposals
Council leader Jane Scullion will be taking questions from the public about the plans alongside Becky McIntyre, director of resources and transformation, and Silvia Dacre, cabinet member for resources.
So that's that. The hour is up.
People can have their say by completing the online survey: https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals
Alternatively, for those unable to access the web form, feedback can also be returned by downloading the form available at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals
This can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to arrive by Wednesday 7 February 2024 to:
BUDGET CONSULTATION, TOWN HALL, HALIFAX, HX1 1UJ
The Cabinet budget proposals are available to view online at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals
The proposals will be finalised by the Cabinet on Monday 12 February 2024 and the budget will be agreed at the Annual Budget Council meeting on Monday 26 February 2024.
JS - "Govt also gives extra money to spend on projects, so it's not just the money the 5 WY councils give to the combined authority."
JS - "Money from WY Combined Authority. Calderdale has largely done extremely well out of that.
"People say they don't understand why we can do the nice things while having to make cuts. One of the reasons is one off pots of money.
"People say why spend any money on culture/leisure. It's important for people's mental health and there are jobs and tourism through it - sport, concerts etc. Brings people to the area and they spend money here."
JS - "Projected cuts are completely unpalatable, not why you come into local govt. But proposals try to make books balance and meet our obligations."
JS - "Proposals are for three years. Settlement from govt is only one year so other two years we're assuming it will stay as it is but would like govt to extend their settlement to three years."
BM - "Council guided by policy set by local govt. All council's can increase council tax by up to 5% without holding a referendum. Limit set by national govt.
"Haven't got any info on future years beyond 2024-25. Could be less, could be more."
Q: "Likely to see 5% rise in council tax every year?"
JS - "Don't underestimate the love people have for their clubs and The Shay.
"Clubs being successful lifts the town and pride in the area."
SD - "Comparing Shay to the Piece Hall in terms of value to the community/area.....We did hand over the PH to independent trust because we didn't feel we were best placed to make the most if it.
"Couldn't access same grants, we're not experts at running visitor destinations.
"We do see money that's been given to the PH as an investment and many business would recognise the value events there can bring to the town. Footfall higher than combined footfall of both clubs.
"Never been anywhere where people have said it's on their bucket list to visit The Shay. National and international profile PH brings and income it brings is enormous."
Q: "Cost and subsidy for running The Shay"
JS - "We are committed to finding a good resolution to this."