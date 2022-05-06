Live Calderdale election results: Pictures, updates and reaction from the count

You can follow all the latest results, pictures and reaction from the election count that is being held in a special giant marquee on the council’s Mulcture Hall Road site.
Live Calderdale election results, pictures and reaction
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:49
- Each of the 17 wards are being contested, with two seats in the mix in Ovenden ward.
- With 26 seats needed for an overall majority, Labour will need to hold nine of the 11 seats it is defending, or make compensatory gains elsewhere, to retain overall control.
Conservatives gain in Hipperholme and Lightcliffe
Joe William Atkinson has taken the seat after Independent councillor Colin Raistrick stepped down.
First big change in Calderdale
The Lib Dems have gained a seat in Greetland and Stainland. Christine Prashad (Lib Dem) has taken the seat from Conservative Jacob Cook
Mayor elect holds onto her seat
The next mayor of Calderdale has retained her seat in Elland
Quick analysis of first two results
Local Democracry Reporter John Greenwood has given his take on the first two resutlts.
Brighouse result in
The Conservatives have held another seat in Calderdale - this time in Brighouse.
Conservative leader in Calderdale retains his seat
The leader of the Conservative party in Calderdale Steven Leigh has retained his seat.
First results are in - Ryburn ward
The frst result of the Calderdale Council local elections are in.
Update on when to expect the first result
Hopefully it wont be too long now.
Some things remain the same
It’s a different venue in Halifax bu some things remain the same.
All quiet before the count
This was the scene this morning before the Calderdale election count got underway. Looks like a lot of work to get the marquee up and running.