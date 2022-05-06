Live Calderdale election results: Pictures, updates and reaction from the count

Votes are being counted in Halifax as the results of the Calderdale local elections start to come in.

By Ian Hirst
Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:38 am

You can follow all the latest results, pictures and reaction from the election count that is being held in a special giant marquee on the council’s Mulcture Hall Road site.

The election count in Halifax (Picture Calderdale Council)

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:49

  • Each of the 17 wards are being contested, with two seats in the mix in Ovenden ward.
  • With 26 seats needed for an overall majority, Labour will need to hold nine of the 11 seats it is defending, or make compensatory gains elsewhere, to retain overall control.
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:49

Conservatives gain in Hipperholme and Lightcliffe

Joe William Atkinson has taken the seat after Independent councillor Colin Raistrick stepped down.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:46

First big change in Calderdale

The Lib Dems have gained a seat in Greetland and Stainland. Christine Prashad (Lib Dem) has taken the seat from Conservative Jacob Cook

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:42

Mayor elect holds onto her seat

The next mayor of Calderdale has retained her seat in Elland

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:24

Quick analysis of first two results

Local Democracry Reporter John Greenwood has given his take on the first two resutlts.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:20

Brighouse result in

The Conservatives have held another seat in Calderdale - this time in Brighouse.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:18

Conservative leader in Calderdale retains his seat

The leader of the Conservative party in Calderdale Steven Leigh has retained his seat.

Leader of Calderdale Conservatives Group Councillor Steven Leigh
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:16

First results are in - Ryburn ward

The frst result of the Calderdale Council local elections are in.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:19

Update on when to expect the first result

Hopefully it wont be too long now.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:15

Some things remain the same

It’s a different venue in Halifax bu some things remain the same.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:09

All quiet before the count

This was the scene this morning before the Calderdale election count got underway. Looks like a lot of work to get the marquee up and running.

