Liz Truss resigns: Halifax's MP calls for general election to decide who next Prime Minister should be
Halifax’s MP has said Liz Truss was right to quit as Prime Minister – and says there should now be a general election.
Holly Lynch said the chaos everyone has been watching over the past few days is impacting on people’s lives – their mortgages, pensions and cost of living.
She added: "It’s absolutely right that her position was no longer tenable and she should resign but the question has got to go to the country now for a decision on who the next Prime Minister should be.”
Liz Truss resigned from her post earlier this afternoon after just six weeks in office.
Most Popular
The Courier has contacted the Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker for a comment.