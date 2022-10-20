Holly Lynch said the chaos everyone has been watching over the past few days is impacting on people’s lives – their mortgages, pensions and cost of living.

She added: "It’s absolutely right that her position was no longer tenable and she should resign but the question has got to go to the country now for a decision on who the next Prime Minister should be.”

Liz Truss resigned from her post earlier this afternoon after just six weeks in office.

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch