Voters in Calderdale went to the polls yesterday (Thursday) to choose which councillor they want representing their area.

This year 76 candidates from across five parties and some independents contested 17 seats.

Last year, Labour retained overall control of Calderdale Council. Labour had 28 seats, the Conservatives had 15, the Liberal Democrats had six, there was one Green Party councillor and and one Independent.

Here are the full results from the 2023 local elections at Calderdale Council.

This year saw voters having to show an accepted form of photographic ID for the first time to receive a ballot paper for the first time.

Labour has retained control of Calderdale Council, maintaining all of its 10 seats. The Conservatives maintained its four seats, and the Liberal Democrats maintaining its two seats.

The Green Party gained one seat from an Independent councillor – Roger Taylor - who stepped down this year in Northowram and Shelf. The Green candidate – Dan Wood – beat a former leader of the souncil, Stephen Baines (Conservative) who was unsuccessful in regaining a seat on the council for the second year in a row.

The lowest turnout was in Ovenden, with only 21.45 per cent voting. Highest turnout was in Luddenden Foot at 42 per cent.

Labour Councillor Silvia Dacre maintained her seat in Todmorden.

Here are the results of all 17 areas across Calderdale, including Brighouse, Calder, Elland, Greenland and Stainland, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Illingworth and Mixenden, Luddenden Foot, Northowram and Shelf, Ovenden, Park, Rastrick, Ryburn, Skircoat, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, Town, and Warley.

Ovenden: Councillor Stewart Cairney (Labour) held his seat. Turnout: 21.45 per cent.

Town: Councillor and Leader of Calderdal Council Tim Swift (Labour) held his seat. Turnout: 25.8 5 per cent.

Luddenfoot: Labour’s Katie Kimber has been elected for the Luddendenfoot ward, defending the Labour seat. The seat was previously held by Roisin Cavanagh, who did not return to contest her seat. Turnout: 42 per cent.

Labour Councillor and current Leader of the Council, Tim Swift, successfully defended his seat at Town.

Illingworth and Mixenden: Labour Councillor Steph Clarke has maintained her seat for the Illingworth and Mixenden Ward. Turnout of this ward: 24.9 per cent.

Sowerby Bridge: Simon Ashton has been elected for the Sowerby Bridge ward, maintaining the Labour seat. The seat was previously held by Audrey Smith, who did not return to contest her seat. Turnout: 32.89 per cent.

Skircoat: Councillor Mike Barnes (Labour) maintained his seat for the Skircoat ward. Turnout: 38.99 per cent.

Greetland and Stainland: Councillor Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem) has maintained her seat for the Greetland and Stainland ward. Turnout: 34 per cent.

Former Leader of the Council, Stephen Baines (Conservative) lost his seat last year and was unsuccessful again this year standing for Northowram and Shelf.

Ryburn: Felicity Issott has maintained her Conservative seat for Ryburn. Turnout: 35.82 per cent.

Warley: Councillor Abigail Carr has been elected for Warley, maintaining the Lib Dem hold. The seat as previously held by James Baker. Turnout: 30.03 per cent.

Northowram and Shelf: Dan Wood (Green Party) has gained a seat for the party in Northowram and Shelf. The seat was previously held by Roger Taylor (Independent) who did not contest his seat this time. Turnout: 39.2 per cent.

Rastrick: Councillor Chris Pillai has maintained his Conservative seat for Rastrick. Turnout: 35.5 per cent.

Brighouse: Councillor Brenda Monteith (Conservative) has maintained her seat for Brighouse. Turnout: 36.43 per cent.

Todmorden: Labour Councillor Silvia Dacre has maintained her seat for Todmorden.Turnout: 34.9 per cent.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe: Conservative Councillor David Kirton has maintained his seat in Hipperholme and Lightcliffe. Turnout: 35.1 per cent.

Elland: Labour’s David Veitch has maintained the seat for Elland. It was previously held by Victoria Porritt who did not return to contest her seat. Turnout: 31.2 per cent.

Park: Labour’s Rahat Ullah Khan has maintained the Labour seat in Park. Faisal Shoukat did not return to contest his seat. Turnout: 32.7 per cent.