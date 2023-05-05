Counting is underway in Halifax, with the results expected to come in throughout the morning into the mid-afternoon.

Voters in Calderdale went to the polls yesterday (Thursday) to choose which councillor they want representing their area.

This year 76 candidates from across five parties and some independents are contesting 17 seats that are up for election.

Halifax Town Hall,

Last year, Labour retained overall control of Calderdale Council. Labour had 28 seats, the Conservatives had 15, the Liberal Democrats had six, there was one Green Party councillor and and one Independent.

We will be bringing you the results of all 17 areas across Calderdale, including Brighouse, Calder, Elland, Greenland and Stainland, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Illingworth and Mixenden, Luddenden Foot, Northowram and Shelf, Ovenden, Park, Rastrick, Ryburn, Skircoat, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, Town, and Warley.

Follow our live blog below for up-to-date coverage.