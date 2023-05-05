News you can trust since 1853
Local elections 2023 LIVE: Here are the results as they are announced for Calderdale Council

Welcome to the live coverage of the results of the 2023 Calderdale Council elections.

By Shawna Healey
Published 5th May 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:59 BST

Counting is underway in Halifax, with the results expected to come in throughout the morning into the mid-afternoon.

Voters in Calderdale went to the polls yesterday (Thursday) to choose which councillor they want representing their area.

This year 76 candidates from across five parties and some independents are contesting 17 seats that are up for election.

Last year, Labour retained overall control of Calderdale Council. Labour had 28 seats, the Conservatives had 15, the Liberal Democrats had six, there was one Green Party councillor and and one Independent.

We will be bringing you the results of all 17 areas across Calderdale, including Brighouse, Calder, Elland, Greenland and Stainland, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Illingworth and Mixenden, Luddenden Foot, Northowram and Shelf, Ovenden, Park, Rastrick, Ryburn, Skircoat, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, Town, and Warley.

Follow our live blog below for up-to-date coverage.

LIVE: Calderdale local elections 2023

Show new updates
11:55 BST

Results soon

Local Democracy Reporter for Calderdale, John Greenwood, is at the count and he expects the results will be announced soon.

11:50 BST

Labour has held the Council since 2019

How voters perceive the mix of local and national events will determine whether Labour retains overall control of the council, which it has held since 2019.

Read some of the issues at the forefront of voter’s minds, here.

11:03 BSTUpdated 11:09 BST

This is how many seats each party is defending

Labour is defending ten seats, the Conservatives are defending four and the Liberal Democrats two, with the independent councillor for Northowram and Shelf, Roger Taylor, stepping down this time.

10:59 BST

Voter verification completed and count begins

The voter verifcation process has been completed and the count proper has commenced.

10:58 BSTUpdated 11:06 BST

Voter verification commenced at 10.08am

The voter verification processed commenced a few minutes after 10am this morning.

10:22 BSTUpdated 10:22 BST

Local elections in Calderdale 2023

Good morning, my name is Shawna Healey and I will be bringing you all of the results of the Calderdale local elections as they come in. This year 76 candidates will contest the 17 seats that are up for election, from across five parties and some independents.

