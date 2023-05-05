Local elections 2023 LIVE: Here are the results as they are announced for Calderdale Council
Welcome to the live coverage of the results of the 2023 Calderdale Council elections.
Counting is underway in Halifax, with the results expected to come in throughout the morning into the mid-afternoon.
Voters in Calderdale went to the polls yesterday (Thursday) to choose which councillor they want representing their area.
This year 76 candidates from across five parties and some independents are contesting 17 seats that are up for election.
Last year, Labour retained overall control of Calderdale Council. Labour had 28 seats, the Conservatives had 15, the Liberal Democrats had six, there was one Green Party councillor and and one Independent.
We will be bringing you the results of all 17 areas across Calderdale, including Brighouse, Calder, Elland, Greenland and Stainland, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Illingworth and Mixenden, Luddenden Foot, Northowram and Shelf, Ovenden, Park, Rastrick, Ryburn, Skircoat, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, Town, and Warley.
Follow our live blog below for up-to-date coverage.
LIVE: Calderdale local elections 2023
Results soon
Local Democracy Reporter for Calderdale, John Greenwood, is at the count and he expects the results will be announced soon.
Labour has held the Council since 2019
How voters perceive the mix of local and national events will determine whether Labour retains overall control of the council, which it has held since 2019.
Read some of the issues at the forefront of voter’s minds, here.
This is how many seats each party is defending
Labour is defending ten seats, the Conservatives are defending four and the Liberal Democrats two, with the independent councillor for Northowram and Shelf, Roger Taylor, stepping down this time.
Voter verification completed and count begins
The voter verifcation process has been completed and the count proper has commenced.
Voter verification commenced at 10.08am
The voter verification processed commenced a few minutes after 10am this morning.
Local elections in Calderdale 2023
Good morning, my name is Shawna Healey and I will be bringing you all of the results of the Calderdale local elections as they come in. This year 76 candidates will contest the 17 seats that are up for election, from across five parties and some independents.