Calderdale Council is offering up Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre in the hope a group can access the funding needed to fix the building and bring it back into use.

The building has had various community uses in the past but recently its use has been limited, says the council.

Its main function as a youth centre ended after a review of the council’s youth services when youth sessions moved to nearby Raven Street to be delivered by HIMMAT.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The condition of the building and surrounding site is poor.

"Significant repair work totalling an estimated £1.6 million is needed to bring the building back to a good condition and to prevent further deterioration.

"The council recognises that Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre is an important heritage building, valued by the local community.

"Therefore, it is offering the option of a community asset transfer, which would potentially see a local community group running the building and bringing it back into good repair and fuller use by attracting external funding that the council is unable to access.”

Halifax Opportunities Trust (HOT) has expressed an interest in a community asset transfer of the centre, and the council’s cabinet members will consider inviting HOT to submit an initial business case for this at a meeting on December 12.

At the same meeting, councillors will discuss a plan aimed at boosting Park Ward in Halifax.

The Park Ward Neighbourhood Forum has put together the proposals which include reducing the number of derelict buildings and sites and support to meet housing needs in the area.

There are also bids to protect and enhancing woodland areas, revitalise the main shopping areas, preserve and enhancing the area’s distinctive heritage, and improving walking routes between Park Ward and Halifax town centre.

If councillors give the go ahead, the plan would go before a referendum in early 2023, giving the community the final say on whether it comes into force.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “Park Ward is a great example of the things that make Calderdale so special – it has a fantastic community spirit, rich history and thriving culture.

"However, it also has challenges, such as a range of housing needs, limited access to open space in some parts and a high level of deprivation.

“As part of our priorities to reduce inequalities and build thriving towns, we’re already working to tackle these issues, including through our UK Shared Prosperity Fund money.

"The local community is a key part of the ongoing work - the Park Ward Neighbourhood Plan would give them an even bigger voice in planning and development decisions, and the potential transfer of Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre to a community group would enhance facilities for local people, shaped by those who know the area best.”

The Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday, December 12 from 6pm at Halifax Town Hall and can also be watched at https://calderdale.public-i.tv/core/portal/home .