A report to Cabinet, which will discuss the budget for the forthcoming financial year, will tell members different departments will need to review what spending can be stopped.

A report for the third quarter of this year shows the deficit in the council revenue budget has increased since the year’s half way mark – from around £3.5 million to £5 million.

The Cabinet is told: “In conclusion, further savings need to be identified wherever possible to mitigate the remaining forecast budget gap.

The budget will be discussed next week

“Directorates will continue to review non-statutory spend areas to determine if any savings are possible to ensure proposals are as robust as possible.”

Proposals for the budget will be presented at the meeting at Halifax Town Hall next Monday evening (January 16).

Among measures likely to be revealed are any council tax increases and whether service cuts are to be made to help plug the financial gap.

Any savings will have to come from services the council does not legally have to provide.

The exact proposals will be tabled at the meeting.

One senior councillor voiced concerns in October that there was a “significant risk” to council finances if national Government did not shore up budgets at a time of rising costs and increased demand on services.

