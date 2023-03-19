At what could be the end of a decade long process, councillors will be asked to approve Cabinet’s recommendation that the plan – which could see around 10,000 new homes built in Calderdale - be adopted.

Councillors will make their decision when the full council meets at Halifax Town Hall on Wednesday (March 22) from 6pm.

Proposals have been particularly controversial in parts of Calderdale including Brighouse, Rastrick, Greetland, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf where a majority of the new homes might be built, with campaigners citing concerns ranging from infrastructure to air quality.

The meeting takes place on Wednesday

Objectors on community social media forums are urging people to make their concerns known.

One of them, Brian Crossley of Shelf and Northowram Local Plan Forum, said the plans “will be a disaster for every aspect of life in the borough”.

The council’s Cabinet argues that all local authorities were told by the Government they needed to draw up Local Plans and some areas have already adopted theirs. A inspector has found the plan “sound” and said, providing a number of main modifications are made, it should go ahead.

Deputy Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) told Cabinet colleagues there was not an option for councils not to engage with the process.

“Without a plan we lack the mechanism to resist certain less desirable development,” she said.

“We also need to reverse many years of insufficient homes being built in Calderdale.

