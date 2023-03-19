News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
1 hour ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
3 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
3 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
4 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
5 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

Local Plan: Angry protestors expected at Calderdale Council meeting where plan for thousands of new homes to be discussed

Campaigners angry about Calderdale’s Local Plan are expected to protest against its adoption at a key meeting next week.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:27 GMT- 1 min read

At what could be the end of a decade long process, councillors will be asked to approve Cabinet’s recommendation that the plan – which could see around 10,000 new homes built in Calderdale - be adopted.

Councillors will make their decision when the full council meets at Halifax Town Hall on Wednesday (March 22) from 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposals have been particularly controversial in parts of Calderdale including Brighouse, Rastrick, Greetland, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf where a majority of the new homes might be built, with campaigners citing concerns ranging from infrastructure to air quality.

The meeting takes place on Wednesday
The meeting takes place on Wednesday
The meeting takes place on Wednesday
Most Popular

Objectors on community social media forums are urging people to make their concerns known.

One of them, Brian Crossley of Shelf and Northowram Local Plan Forum, said the plans “will be a disaster for every aspect of life in the borough”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council’s Cabinet argues that all local authorities were told by the Government they needed to draw up Local Plans and some areas have already adopted theirs. A inspector has found the plan “sound” and said, providing a number of main modifications are made, it should go ahead.

Deputy Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) told Cabinet colleagues there was not an option for councils not to engage with the process.

“Without a plan we lack the mechanism to resist certain less desirable development,” she said.

“We also need to reverse many years of insufficient homes being built in Calderdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It provides an opportunity to proactively address many of the environmental, economic and social issues that we face.”

Read More
New pub with heated beer garden and function room will open in Calderdale villag...
Local PlanCalderdaleCalderdale CouncilCouncillors