Halifax town centre

Calderdale Council’s Strategy and Performance Scrutiny Board were debating how the authority had used legal powers it was given to enforce COVID-19 legislation during pandemic lockdown.

But they heard the vast majority of these visits – and all licensed premises were visited at least once – were to advise businesess of changes in legislation arising and how these would impact them.

Both Coun Jacob Cook (Con, Greetland and Stainland) and Coun Daniel Sutherland (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) had concerns about fines which had been issued.

Fixed penalties for businesess started at £1,000 and the amount could escalate depending on compliance, the board heard.

Coun Cook said on the whole the response by the council should be praised but he wanted to know more about the number and use of fines.

For example, were businesses fined for something that was an easy mistake to make, he said.

Coun Sutherland said he personally shared “significant” concerns about decisions the Government had taken and about fines in terms of whether they were proportionate.

“At points there was great confusion among the general public as to what was allowed or not allowed,” he said, and felt resulting issues had caused strain with communities.

The council’s Head of Legal, Ian Hughes, told councillors the approach was to be sensitive and empathetic, engaging with people to help them understand changing legislation and enforcing it when it was necessary.

Ultimately the council had a responsibility to protect the public but any fines issued were as a last resort.

“It would not have been the case that any staff would have gone straight to a fine for a minor infringement or even a major infringement,” he said.

Community Safety Partnership manager Derek Benn said he had to say fines were steep and escalated if businesses failed to respond, but the levels were set by the Government.

Complaints often came from other businesses who were complying with legislation about ones which were not, he said.

Mr Benn said the nature of calls the team were receiving generally since lockdown were about more localised issues affecting people who were staying home more during the pandemic, rather than calls over specific “incidents”.

People had shown concern about, and no tolerance, of issues such as littering, fly tipping and other incidents which saw a minority spoiling things for the majority.

It showed a community dissatisfaction with such things and a pride in their area, said Mr Benn.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) agreed such issues – cars blocking roads, barbecues on the moor – showed a change in issues concerning people.

“I don’t think we’ve had such complex issues to deal with across the board than those arising,” he said.