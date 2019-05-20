Meet all the new leaders on Calderdale Council's Cabinet

Town ward Coun Swift, who is also leader of the Labour Group, has led the council since 2015 following an earlier spell in charge from 2012-2014 and will steer it through the challenges facing local authorities in the coming years.
Labour’s Tim Swift has been re-elected as Leader of Calderdale Council.
