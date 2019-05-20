Meet all the new leaders on Calderdale Council's Cabinet

Labour’s Tim Swift has been re-elected as Leader of Calderdale Council.

Town ward Coun Swift, who is also leader of the Labour Group, has led the council since 2015 following an earlier spell in charge from 2012-2014 and will steer it through the challenges facing local authorities in the coming years.

On being elected leader, Coun Swift said: It is a real privilege to be the first Labour leader to have an overall majority for 20 years.

New Deputy Leader will be Coun Jane Scullion (right). Coun Scullion also holds the Cabinet brief for Regeneration and Resources, which she has previously covered in part.

Coun Bob Metcalfe (Lab, Town) will continue with the Adults Services and Wellbeing portfolio.

Coun Susan Press (Lab, Todmorden) will continue Public Services and Communities work

