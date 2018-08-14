Meet the team who will demolish the Beech Hill tower blocks

A specialist company has been appointed to demolish the iconic Beech Hill tower blocks in Halifax which have stood empty for ten years.

First look at how Beech Hill Estate could look without its tower blocks



As part of plans to regenerate a key area of Halifax in Calderdale, Rhodar has been appointed by Together Housing Group, to clear the Beech Hill estate site, which is currently occupied by Cobden Court, Blenheim Court and Westbrook Court.

Jason Davy, managing director at Rhodar, said: “This is an important milestone for our business as it will be the first major enabling works package we have undertaken since our corporate rebrand last month, and it’s extremely rewarding for our teams to be working on such a prestigious and high-profile regeneration scheme.”

Director welcomes scheme to demolish Halifax tower blocks



The project appointment coincided with the company’s recent rebrand in June of this year.

Rhodar’s new brand formally showcases its ability to provide an end-to-end specialist enabling works solution for the construction industry, offering asbestos removal, demolition and remediation services.

The regeneration of Beech Hill is part of the Calderdale Together Investment Partnership, a partnership between Together Housing and Calderdale Council, which aims to deliver 500 affordable homes over the next five years, including new homes at the Beech Hill site, as well at other sites across Calderdale.

George Paterson, group director of Property Services at Together Housing Group, said: “I, like many people in Halifax, will be delighted to see new, affordable homes replace these outdated tower blocks.

"This is part of our commitment to address the housing crisis in West Yorkshire where the average home is now seven times the average salary.”

Earlier this year, Together Housing Group submitted an outline planning application to build family homes on the Beech Hill estate site.

The clearing of the site also includes a former Calderdale Council highways depot.

The Beech Hill Project Board, an initiative between Together Housing, Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority, has been working hard for a number of years to try and get the empty blocks demolished but gap funding was required to progress the work.

Last year Calderdale Council was the only West Yorkshire local authority to secure a share of Government’s Estate Regeneration Fund