Meet the woman hoping to turn Halifax blue for the Conservatives at the next general election

This is the woman who wants to turn Halifax blue when the next general election is held.

Hazel Sharp has been picked as the Conservative’s parliamentary candidate for the Halifax constituency.

She said she would be “thrilled and honoured to represent this great town and its incredible people”.

Ms Sharp moved to West Yorkshire more than 20 years ago and lives with her husband and two teenagers.

Hazel Sharp - the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Halifax - with Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney

"I work in our local NHS trust where, during the pandemic, I supported patients struggling with respiratory failure,” she said.

"My family and work are incredibly important to me.

"Since I was selected, I have been busy visiting areas across Halifax. I particularly enjoyed the Halifax Agricultural Show.

"It's been great to talk with people about local issues. For example, the delayed Calder Valley rail line electrification, poor recycling collections, the lack of leisure facilities in Halifax town centre and increased parking charges in Shibden Park.

"Despite all these challenges, Halifax is a great town. The success of the Piece Hall is widely recognised, and it attracts people to Halifax from across the North, boosting the local economy.

"Beautiful architecture and countryside also contribute to Halifax’s success, with numerous TV and films being produced in the area.

"Halifax also has a wide range of businesses, such as Nestle and Lloyds Bank, which provide excellent and well-paid jobs."

Halifax has been a Labour seat since 1987 when Alice Mahon was elected.