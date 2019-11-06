Mega £1.1m Calderdale salt barn plans that will store 10,000 tonnes of grit submitted

Plans to build a huge salt barn, that will be Calderdale Council's largest building, have been submitted.

Calderdale's Full Council agreed to approve the preferred option of a 10,000 tonne weatherproof grit store at the Ainleys Depot at Elland in November 2018.

A new salt barn is being planned in Calderdale

They also agreed a maximum sum of £1.1 million to be included in the council’s Capital Programme, to be funded by prudential borrowing, to pay for it – and the decision has remained contentious to the end.

Now detailed plans have been submitted to demolish the current site to create the huge structure.

The existing site is an operational depot for the Calderdale Council Highways Team.

Currently, the Winter Service team obtain stock from an open area of salt storage for distribution on Calderdale’s Highway Network.

It is now proposed to build the salt barn to the south end of the site.

Acoording to the plans this will allow a more efficient and environmental storage of salt by minimising salt loss and improved efficiencies for salt spreading operations.

As part of the improvements of the depot area, a weighbridge will be constructed in front of the existing garage – this will allow better and more efficient control of stock for the Winter Maintenance operations team.

A revised layout and amendments to access routes within the site will allow a more environmental and efficient operation of the site, particularly during the Winter period, with room to stockpile adequate salt and safely queue up gritter waggons within the site – whilst waiting to be loaded.

These gritters will be weighed before and after loading, to allow better control to be kept on deployment of salt to the network.