Metal fencing appears on North Bridge in Halifax as work begins on vital safety measures

Temporary metal fencing has appeared across North Bridge in Halifax as work begins on the installation of vital safety measures.

At the end of last year, new CCTV cameras were installed, which have already been used to alert the Council and partners to vulnerable people on the bridge.

Additional works are now taking place to install anti-climb mesh and new sloping metal covers on existing features, to reduce accessibility to the bridge’s parapets.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “The Council has an important role in preventing suicides and it’s something we take very seriously.

“We’re investing around £200,000 in improving safety measures on North Bridge. This is part of our work to reduce access to the means of suicide – an important aspect of our suicide prevention plan.

“The overwhelming majority of suicides are preventable. We’ll continue to work with other organisations as part of the Suicide Prevention Group, to do all we can to reduce the rate in Calderdale.”

The Council’s suicide prevention plan supports the ongoing work of the Calderdale Suicide Prevention Group and sets out a range of initiatives to prevent suicides, which as well as physical measures, includes a comprehensive programme of support.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Inequalities, Cllr Faisal Shoukat, said: “Although the works on North Bridge are a visible way that we’re aiming to prevent suicide, we want to remind people that there’s a wide range of support available for anyone at any time.

“The Samaritans offer a free confidential service, 24 hours a day, on 116 123. People can also contact their local NHS trust, which is open 24 hours a day, and can be contacted on 01924 316830. There’s no need to suffer in silence.”