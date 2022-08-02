Millions of pounds worth of key funding across Calderdale set to be accepted

If they agree, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet, which meets at Halifax Town Hall next Monday, August 9, will unlock the cash for a range of schemes.

Members are asked to endorse an approach to using £2.76 million of UK Shared Prosperity Fund money and £341,000 of Multiply funding – a Government programme to improve people’s numeracy skills, and to accept the awards.

For UKSPF cash the preferred option currently is to use the local allocation to support targeted activity in the areas of greatest need, in Ovenden, Mixenden, Illingworth, Park, Warley and Boothtown wards, areas which have not been eligible for Towns Fund money of the sort allocated to Brighouse and Todmorden or flood alleviation money to Hebden Bridge.

The Multiply work will also help people cope with the cost of living crisis.

Cabinet members will also be asked to accept and approve a “gainshare” grant award of £1.89 million to help ensure it is able to deliver future projects and programmes.

They are asked to agree to delegate the authority to accept the money from West Yorkshire Combined Authority to develop schemes that meet the six investment priorities of the authority – of which Calderdale is a member.

These include providing good jobs and supporting resilient businesses in the region, ensuring skills and training and delivered, ensuring infrastructure is in place, tackling the climate emergency, developing future transport schemes and supporting cultural and creative industries, which align with Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin’s goals.

Funding is particularly aimed at delivering the Calderdale element of the next phases of both an employment hub, helping young people find work, training or apprenticeships, and a business growth hub, supporting businesses of all types from start-ups to established.

Cabinet are also asked to approve accepting key Future High Streets Fund and Heritage Action Zone grants, for which the council will then be the accountable body for £18 million worth of projects which range from developing Halifax’s Victoria Theatre, Borough Market and street scene improvements and developing projects in Elland which range from pedestrianisation of Southgate to improving public realm areas (both FHSF), and capital works for Sowerby Bridge (HAZ) worth £1.9 million.

The council will also become the accountable body for ensuring the projects are delivered – councillors are also asked to note progress and approve the scope of projects.

In each case, Cabinet is also asked to approve delegation of powers to accept funding and oversee projects to the relevant officers, including Head of Regeneration and Strategy, Shelagh O’Neill, in conjunction with the relevant Cabinet members.

