Mistakes were made over Sowerby Bridge incinerator appeal says senior councillor

A senior Calderdale councillor apologised to campaigners against Calder Valley Skip Hire’s plan to use a small waste incinerator at its Belmont Industrial Estate site in Sowerby Bridge for the way in which the issue has been handled.

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said it was “absolutely crucial” she apologised on behalf of herself, Cabinet and council for what was an “honest mistake”.

They were “truly sorry” the appeal issue had not been dealt with as it should have been.

Belmont Industrial Estate

In Calderdale Council Cabinet question time, Malcolm Powell said Cabinet had previously promised to deal with any redetermination of an environmental permit “in an open and transparent way.”

But in May the company appealed against non-determination of its application for an environmental permit – necessary to operate the incinerator, given planning permission by the inspectorate on appeal after councillors had originally rejected plans.

He wanted to know why the council had not kept the public informed, not told the public about the appeal, not followed statutory notification process, submitted a statement of case supporting the appeal without consultation, why it had ignored an air consultancy report and what it was going to do to “urgently put this right”.

Coun Dacre said an honest mistake had been made although council officers and Cabinet members had acted “in good faith”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Silvia Dacre

The air quality report had been taken into consideration.

“As soon as that procedural defect was realised, we remedied it, the notice was served, the Planning Inspectorate have confirmed that this triggers the time limit of 15 days for submissions from those who wish to object.

“The Inspector will then consider all reports which would include those from any objectors,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) asked what Cabinet would do to stop the incinerator progressing.

Coun Martin Hey