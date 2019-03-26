More than 10,000 sign revoke Article 50 petition in Calderdale

More than 10,000 people across Calderdale’s parliamentary constituencies have signed a petition calling for the Government to revoke Article 50.

The Revoke Article 50 petition is the most popular ever submitted to the Parliament website, with over five million people having put their names to it.

As of midday on Monday, 9,228 people in the Calder Valley constituency had signed the petition – 8.8 per cent of the population.

That rate was not quite so high in Halifax, where 3.8 per cent of the population had added their names to the petition – 4,019 signatures.

The petition, which had attracted more than 2.8 million names by 10.30am on Friday, reads: “The Government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people’.

“We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now for remaining in the EU. A People's Vote may not happen – so vote now.”

With over 5.4 million signatures by midday on Monday, the petition has had the highest rate of sign-ups on record, according to Parliament's official Petitions Committee.

By contrast, a pro-Brexit petition on the Parliament website which urges the Government to leave the EU without a deal has received 455,000 signatures.

On Sunday, Chancellor Philip Hammond told Sky News's Sophy Ridge a second referendum was a "perfectly coherent position" which "deserves to be considered along with the other proposals".

The petition, started in late February, increased in popularity following the Prime Minister's appeal to the public on Wednesday where she told frustrated voters: "I am on your side."

It quickly passed the 100,000-signature threshold needed for it to be debated in Parliament, with the official committee revealing nearly 2,000 signatures were being completed every minute over Thursday lunchtime.