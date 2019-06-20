MP Craig Whittaker welcomes support for entrepreneurs in Calder Valley

Craig Whittaker is urging more entrepreneurs in the Calder Valley to apply to the Start Up Loans programme after figures revealed nearly £1m has already been handed out in the area.

Figures show that £500m has been awarded to small businesses across the country, with 120 of the loans awarded in the Calder Valley, totalling £937,182.

Since 2012, the Start Up Loans programme has issued nearly 65,000 loans to entrepreneurs and small businesses across the country.

Calder Valley MP Craig said: “It’s fantastic news that over £500 million has already been used to support smaller firms across the country, including here in Calder Valley.

“Now I’m urging more small and start up businesses here to apply for this support, which will help them to boost their productivity and create new jobs.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and through the modern Industrial Strategy and schemes like the Start Up Loans programme, this Government is determined to support them.”