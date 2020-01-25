Negative impact of fireworks on Calderdale residents to be discussed by leaders

You can expect fireworks at next week’s full meeting of Calderdale Council, with the display explosives placed at the centre of a debate.

Calderdale Liberal Democrats have tabled a motion to discuss how to minimise negative effects on animals and some vulnerable people, encouraging people to go to public displays rather than setting them off themselves and how the issue of under age people buying fireworks might be tackled.

The impact of fireworks will be discussed by Calderdale councillors

In his motion to council, which meets at Halifax Town Hall from 6pm next Wednesday, January 29, Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) wants councillors to request Cabinet consider a report setting out options to mitigate what he describes as the “harmful effects” of fireworks.

Coun Evans says: “The use of fireworks at celebratory events is a part of our national life that has brought pleasure to many people over many years.

“However, this pleasure should not come at the expense of harm to others, animals and the environment.”

He suggests a number of actions the council should include in the report, adding that it should not necessarily be limited to them.

These include applying the “Challenge 25” approach which encourages anyone who is over 18 but under 25 to carry acceptable ID when they want to but alcohol to fireworks, with the aim of seeing fewer young people injured by fireworks.

Any legislative changes to minimise impact should be pursued, says Coun Evans’s motion.

The motion asks the council to ensure all public firework displays in Calderdale are advertised in advance, including information about the size of the display, allowing residents to take precautions for people in their care and pets.

Calderdale should actively promote a public awareness campaign about the impact of fireworks on animals and vulnerable people, including precuations that can be taken, and suppliers and retailers of fireworks should be encouraged to separate quieter fireworks from loud ones so people can choose which they prefer, says the motion.

If councillors back the call, any ensuing report should set out the costs any actions might entail, and it should be presented to councillors in plenty of time so measures could be introduced for the fireworks season next winter, says Coun Evans.